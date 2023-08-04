Left Menu

KKR in advanced talks to buy Simon & Schuster for $1.65 bln-source

KKR & Co Inc is in advanced talks to acquire book publisher Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global for $1.65 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. KKR was competing against News Corp-owned HarperCollins Publishers for Simon & Schuster, the source said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 02:52 IST
KKR in advanced talks to buy Simon & Schuster for $1.65 bln-source

KKR & Co Inc is in advanced talks to acquire book publisher Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global for $1.65 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

KKR was competing against News Corp-owned HarperCollins Publishers for Simon & Schuster, the source said. Reuters reported in February that Paramount was seeking to sell Simon & Schuster for a second time, after the media company's $2.2 billion deal to sell the publisher to Penguin Random House collapsed last year because antitrust regulators sued to block the deal.

Paramount declined to comment. KKR and HarperCollins did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the advanced talks between KKR and Paramount earlier on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023