KPMG in India Announces Lynkit Solutions Pvt. Ltd. as Winners of KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator in India Competition 2023 – India Finale

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India KPMG in India today announced Lynkit Solutions Pvt. Ltd. as winners of the 3rd edition of the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator Competition (GTIC) 2023 – India Finale. Lynkit Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will now represent India at the global finals scheduled to take place during the Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, where they will be given the opportunity to highlight their innovations and pitch their growth plans to a panel of international judges and receive global recognition in the KPMG Private Enterprise "2023 Winners' Report". This is a unique platform that helps early-stage startups gain global recognition and enables their growth journey.

The GTIC is a marquee event anchored by KPMG globally to recognise top talent in the tech innovation space of startups. This year, the competition saw participation from over 25 countries. In India, the initiative was led by the Emerging Giants team of the firm. The application process and screening saw large participation by innovative companies from the startup community in India. Competitors, whether pure technology companies – or tech-enabled, tech-led, or tech-driven, were invited to present their innovations and pitch their growth plans to a panel of top business and technology leaders both from KPMG in India and external industry experts. Basis multiple evaluation rounds, the finals saw participation from 5 tech innovators in India.

The India winner will be recognised as one of India's most unique and innovative technology innovators and will also have the opportunity to build global peer-to-peer connections as an alumnus of a growing, Global Tech Innovator Fellows' network where high-achieving entrepreneurs can come together to share ideas and challenges and build important professional relationships.

Anindya Basu, National Managing Partner, Head – Advisory and Clients & Markets, KPMG in India said, "The technology sector in India is gaining momentum with each passing year. Over the years, the Global Tech Innovator Competition (GTIC) has helped us identify innovative tech startups and enabled us to support the continued growth of the tech sector and the entrepreneurs who are becoming the next generation of technology leaders. KPMG's association with the startup community has been significant, and this initiative has proved to be a winning partnership for the firm from a go-to-market perspective. We as a firm believe in the power of the startup ecosystem and are proud to leverage our startup partners in our go-to-market approach. My heartfelt congratulations to Lynkit Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for their remarkable performance in the competition and I wish them the very best for representing the country at the global finals scheduled to take place at the Web Summit in Lisbon, later in the year." As the winning team heads to compete at the Web Summit 2023, KPMG in India will stay engaged with them throughout the run-up to the finals, handholding and coaching them as they gear up to compete in a truly global business environment.

