Left Menu

Qualcomm India appoints Savi Soin as President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 11:35 IST
Qualcomm India appoints Savi Soin as President
  • Country:
  • India

Qualcomm, the largest maker of smartphone processors, on Friday announced the appointment of Savi Soin as president of Qualcomm India, to steer and lead the company's strategy for the Indian market.

Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India president for the last five years, will relocate to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego and transition to a new role as a Vice President to lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

Soin's appointment will be effective immediately and he will be reporting directly to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies.

''Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India,'' the statement said.

As President of Qualcomm India, Soin will lead Qualcomm's strategy in India by fostering relationships with industry partners and the government across mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial and IoT and communication infrastructure sectors, the company said.

Soin has been with Qualcomm for more than 20 years with the last 10 years as part of Qualcomm's senior leadership team. During his tenure, he has helped shape the strategic direction for the company in several leadership roles.

''India is a priority market for Qualcomm, and we remain committed to investing in it,'' Jim Cathey, the company's Chief Commercial Officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023