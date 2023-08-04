Toyota, China's Pony.Ai to set up JV with $139 mln investment
China's Pony.Ai and Japan's Toyota will set up a joint venture for the mass production and large-scale deployment of robotaxis with an investment of $139 million, the Chinese firm said in a company notice.
