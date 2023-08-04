Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying, says minister
Poland has detained another suspected member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people detained as part of an investigation to 16, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Friday. "(The Internal Security Agency) detained another, already sixteenth person suspected of participating in a Russian spy network," Kaminski wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "Belarusian Mikhail A.
Poland has detained another suspected member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people detained as part of an investigation to 16, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Friday.
"(The Internal Security Agency) detained another, already sixteenth person suspected of participating in a Russian spy network," Kaminski wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Belarusian Mikhail A. took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. He also carried out propaganda activities for Russia. He was taken into custody."
