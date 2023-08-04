Left Menu

Maharashtra: Aurangabad cops use fast messaging software to cut down on response time

The police in Maharashtras Aurangabad city have started using an artificial intelligence-based fast messaging software to cut down on their response time, a senior official said. The new technology adopted by the city police will help reduce the response time at crime scenes, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:10 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city have started using an artificial intelligence-based fast messaging software to cut down on their response time, a senior official said. Talking to reporters on Thursday, Aurangabad police commissioner Manoj Lohiya said through the fast messaging software, a recorded message from the official at a crime scene will directly be relayed in the form of a phone call to other personnel. The new technology adopted by the city police will help reduce the response time at crime scenes, he said. Earlier, police personnel who arrive at a scene of crime had to call the control room to ask for additional force or aid and the message would then be relayed to other staffers, the official said.

With this new software, an officer can record a voice message and send it through the app and within two minutes, a call would go to the phones of the concerned policemen, he said, adding that this saves precious minutes in the response time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

