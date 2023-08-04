Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:11 IST
Tata Motors launches Punch iCNG, price starts at Rs 7.1 lakh
Tata Motors on Friday launched the CNG variant of its micro SUV Punch priced between Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Punch iCNG is equipped with the company's proprietary twin-cylinder technology with enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling and thermal incident protection that cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere, Tata Motors said in a statement.

It is also equipped with other features such as voice assisted electric sunroof, automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 7-inch infotainment system by Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, rain sensing wipers and height adjustable driver seat.

The company also said it has also introduced the twin-cylinder technology on its Tiago and Tigor models.

The Tiago iCNG is priced between Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 8.1 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG comes at a price range of Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Head-Marketing, Vinay Pant said these introductions put together will make the company's CNG line up ''appealing, holistic, and stronger than ever''.

