Revv up in Style. BMW Motorrad Launches New Colours for Its BMW G 310 Motorcycle Range

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India BMW Motorrad has announced the launch of new colours for its BMW G 310 motorcycle range which can be booked across all BMW Motorrad dealerships.

The BMW G 310 R.

The BMW G 310 R is quick and agile in the city, confident and powerful on the open road – as a result, the lively, purposeful dynamic roadster has delighted many customers all over the world, especially newcomers.

It is now available in new Style Sport and Style Passion colour schemes.

The Style Sport paintwork in Racing Blue Metallic/ Polar White is captivating and not only turns heads but also reflects its relentless drive to conquer the road. The striking paintwork accentuates its aggressive stance, making every ride feel like a thrilling adventure.

The Style Passion with its Granite Grey Metallic paintwork exudes a feisty and determined look. Its uncompromising design perfectly matches its name, making a bold statement wherever you go.

The BMW G 310 RR.

The BMW G 310 RR is a true road racing sports bike. It's performance, agility, precision and raring-to-go flair reveals racing attitude. The agile single-cylinder engine, Ride by Wire, the anti-hopping clutch and the various riding modes are designed for sheer riding pleasure. The BMW G 310 RR clearly showcases its S 1000 RR heritage.

The BMW G 310 RR stands out in its new Cosmic Black 2 paint scheme, exuding a dynamic and sporty aura that is sure to catch everyone's attention. Its sleek paintwork perfectly complements its high-performance nature, making it an irresistible eye-catcher on the road.

The BMW G 310 GS The BMW G 310 GS is extremely compact, robust and highly versatile in design, it immediately established itself as a genuine BMW GS - especially for newcomers. Whether in everyday traffic, during pleasure rides on country roads or off-road in easy terrain the 310 GS is a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment.

The new BMW G310 GS is now also available in Style Rallye paintwork in Racing Red. The vibrant paintwork not only adds a touch of excitement but also reflects the bike's energetic and adventurous nature.

