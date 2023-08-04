Left Menu

ChampionX tech centre in Chennai to serve as the base for India operations

US-based ChampionX Corporation has set up its new technology centre here, aimed at accelerating the companys digital innovation opportunities, a top official said on Friday.The new centre located at the TATA Ramanujam Technology Park on the famous Information Technology Corridor or the Old Mahabalipuram Road would serve the company, as the base for India operations.The facility was inaugurated by senior company officials including CEO Soma.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:39 IST
ChampionX tech centre in Chennai to serve as the base for India operations
  • Country:
  • India

US-based ChampionX Corporation has set up its new technology centre here, aimed at accelerating the company's digital innovation opportunities, a top official said on Friday.

The new centre located at the TATA Ramanujam Technology Park on the famous Information Technology Corridor or the Old Mahabalipuram Road would serve the company, as the base for India operations.

The facility was inaugurated by senior company officials including CEO Soma. Somasundaram, Dric Bryant among others, a company statement said here.

The ChampionX Global Technology Center - India, Chennai represents a further extension of the company's focus on developing and delivering a wide range of industry technology solutions and expertise.

''The new centre will accelerate the company's digital innovation opportunities, provide greater access to key digital skills and technical engineering expertise and enhance the development of new offerings to ChampionX's core markets,'' a company statement said.

On the setting up of the Centre in Chennai, the company said Chennai is known for the presence of Information Technology innovation, and numerous government, educational, and research institutions. The company's vision for the new technology center is to serve beyond purely technical and engineering functions to include functional leaders and experts across legal, finance, procurement, and other roles within ChampionX to help increase capability and capacity across the organization.

The new facility at ChampionX has 30 personnel which would be scaled up to 300 over the next few years.

The setting up of the new facility was also in the backdrop of the company's plans to enter into manufacturing and sourcing in India. ''This will provide many growth opportunities for Indian companies and the local talent pool.'' ''With the opening of this new centre in Chennai, we are extending our capabilities footprint globally, building on our commitment to our customers, and driving additions to our outstanding portfolio,'' Soma Somasundaram said.

''New technologies and digital enablement are transforming the way our industry operates globally'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023