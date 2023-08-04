Elevate the audio experience with Sennheiser's exclusive deals during the Amazon Freedom Day Sale

Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today announced lucrative deals across its range of premium audio products during the Amazon Freedom Day Sale. The 5 day sale, starting 5th August to 9th August on Amazon will offer customers a chance to explore and get exciting offers on Sennheiser's expansive range of professional audio products such as the Sennheiser MKE 200, Sennheiser XS Lav, Sennheiser HD 280 PRO, Profile USB microphone, Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 25 Plus, Sennheiser XS-1, and Sennheiser E835 Vocal Microphone Specifically designed for podcasters, streamers, and gamers, the newly launched Sennheiser Profile USB microphone is now available at an irresistible price of INR 7,999 for the Base set and INR 12,900 for the Streaming set. The Profile USB Microphone delivers a seamless blend of performance and accessibility. With its cardioid condenser capsule, this USB-C powered microphone prioritizes audio quality and sleek design. Tailored for podcasting and streaming, the Profile features three essential controls: Gain Control to adjust the microphone level, Mix Control to balance microphone and device audio, and Volume Control for headphone monitoring level settings.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail to offer superior sound quality, the Sennheiser Professional Audio XS-1 Dynamic XLR Unidirectional Cardioid Microphone will be available at an enticing price of INR 2,290. This versatile microphone caters to those starting their journey in the world of professional live sound, featuring excellent feedback rejection and a silent mute switch for enhanced flexibility and control. Encased in an all-metal housing, the XS-1 is a dependable companion on any stage. Singers, presenters, and entertainers can confidently rely on the renowned Sennheiser live sound for an exceptional performance.

Built to ensure top-notch sound quality, the Sennheiser MKE 200 will be available for sale at an exciting price of INR 5,499. This exceptional microphone has the power to overcome the limitations of built-in mics and transform videos with high-quality audio. User-friendly and durable enough for creative expeditions, Sennheiser's MKE 200 makes for the perfect gift to elevate your loved one's audio game. The microphone comes with built-in wind protection and integrated shock absorption, making it incredibly compact and versatile for various recording scenarios.

XS Lav mobile omnidirectional condenser microphone is the perfect companion for enhanced dialogue applications will be available at an attractive price of INR 2,890 and XS Lav C Type at INR 5,490. The Sennheiser XS Lav is an ideal choice for content creators, YouTubers, vloggers, or customers looking to enhance their home videos. With its high-quality sound and ease of use, this microphone helps take the audio experience a notch higher.

Designed with precision to cater to the requirements of professional environments, such as home and recording studios, the Sennheiser HD 280 PRO wired over-ear headphones will be offered at a special price of INR 6,950. This exclusive offer provides audio enthusiasts and professionals the opportunity to experience top-notch audio quality at a budget-friendly price. Don't let this chance slip by to elevate your audio experience with the Sennheiser HD 280 PRO headphones.

Perfect for DJing, monitoring, podcasting, and cameraman monitoring, the iconic and renowned Sennheiser HD25 headphones will be available for purchase at a special offer price of INR 9,950. With their lightweight design and the ability to listen with just one ear, the HD 25 headphones are essential for mobile monitoring. Specifically designed as closed-back headphones, the HD 25 offers exceptional background noise reduction, making them a must-have choice for professional monitoring needs. Additionally, Sennheiser HD 25 Plus Wired On Ear Headphones (Black) will also be available at an offer price of INR 12,799.

The Sennheiser E835 Dynamic Vocal Microphone, designed for live shows, on-stage music, singers, home recording, and semi-pro studios, is a reliable option for performers. It's incredibly robust construction and straightforward handling makes it the top choice for rehearsal rooms, home recording, and stage performances. Moreover, it has garnered widespread popularity as a top seller in its category, particularly in situations where speech intelligibility is vital, such as lectures, presentations, or conferences in auditoriums of all sizes. Avail this exceptional microphone at a jaw-dropping discounted price of INR 5,970.

About the Sennheiser brand We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser. www.sennheiser.com www.sennheiser-hearing.com

