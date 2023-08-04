Gold futures fall on low demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Gold prices on Friday fell by Rs 79 to Rs 59,353 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 79 or 0.13 per cent to Rs 59,353 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,882 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.
Globally, gold was trading 0.05 per cent lower at USD 1,967.80 per ounce in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 60 Indian artefacts highlighting early Buddhist art exhibited at Met in New York
New York City agrees to pay USD 13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic class action
New York State Assembly's Jenifer Rajkumar wants NYC as host city for World Cup
India's forex kitty swells by USD 12.74 billion to USD 609.02 billion in the week ended July 14, says RBI.
New York to pay $13 million to protesters arrested during George Floyd protests