Companies to get sufficient time to apply for licence to import laptops: IT Ministry sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:50 IST
Companies to get sufficient time to apply for licence to import laptops: IT Ministry sources
The government is likely to give more time to companies to apply for licences to import laptops and other devices, extending stipulated timelines of import restrictions, IT Ministry sources said.

The move will come as a part breather to companies.

The timelines may be extended, maybe by a month or so, they said adding that DGFT notice on this can be expected soon.

The sources said companies will be given more time to apply for the licence, and sought to assure that consignment or shipments meantime in transit won't face any issues.

The government's latest move to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets and certain types of computers, and allow their import only through valid licences was triggered by ''security concerns''. Import curbs will allow the Centre to keep a close watch on locations from where products are coming from, IT Ministry sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

