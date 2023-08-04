Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur launches three-month course on AI to make students industry ready

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:16 IST
IIT-Kharagpur launches three-month course on AI to make students industry ready
  • Country:
  • India

IIT-Khargpur on Friday launched a programme on artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare students for the needs of the industry, a statement said.

The three-month weekends-only online programme, launched by IIT-Khargpur's AI for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems in collaboration with TCS iON, will be taught by faculty of Computer Science, Electronics, Electrical and Math departments, it said.

The course, named 'Hands-on AI for the real-world applications', will also see TCS scientists, industry experts and IIT research scholars providing practical training, it added.

The certificate programme has been meticulously designed to not only meet the demands of the Al industry but also structured to implement the NEP 2020 recommendations such as concepts-based and hands-on interdisciplinary learning, and upskilling for employability, the statement said.

As a part of the course, students will get 100 hours of overall experiential learning, industry preparedness, real-world datasets, and an opportunity to interact with industry professionals, it said.

''Skill development of the students and young professionals as a part of nation-building has been one of the major aspects of NEP 2020. The hands-on AI certification course will make the participants industry-ready,'' IIT-Khargpur Director VK Tewari said.

TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said, ''We are bringing an ecosystem covering multiple players with pedigreed academic institutions and leading industry players to create impactful programmes which will add industry context to academic learning.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023