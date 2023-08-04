Japan hold India to 1-1 draw
Three-time champions and title favourites India were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Friday. India had started their campaign on a rousing note, demolishing China 7-1 on Thursday.
But, the home side produced a lacklustre show on Friday as they were held to a draw by the Japanese.
Ken Nagayoshi gave Japan the lead in the 28th minute which was neutralised by India skipper Harmanpreet Singh in the 43rd minute.
