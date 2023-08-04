Left Menu

Cabinet clears Telecommunication Bill; may not be tabled in current Parliament session

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023, but the government may not table it in the current Parliament session, according to sources. Cabinet has cleared Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023 but the government is not in a hurry to table it in the current session, a source, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023, but the government may not table it in the current Parliament session, according to sources. According to sources, the government has relaxed a significant part of internet-based calling and messaging services from the ambit of telecom rules. ''Cabinet has cleared Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023 but the government is not in a hurry to table it in the current session,'' a source, who did not wish to be identified, said. The government had proposed to include internet-based communication services, in-flight and maritime connectivity services, interpersonal communications services, machine-to-machine communication services and over-the-top (OTT) communication services under the ambit of telecom service in the draft Bill floated for public consultation. The government during the consultation process had said that users' protection will be a key focus of the Indian Telecommunication Bill.

The bill seeks to replace three laws -- the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

