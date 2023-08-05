Left Menu

Crowd overwhelms New York City's Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on vehicles

Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattans Union Square for an internet personalitys supposed videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.Aerial TV news footage on Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-08-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 03:34 IST
Crowd overwhelms New York City's Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on vehicles

Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an internet personality's supposed videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.

Aerial TV news footage on Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows and ran through the streets.

Traffic was blocked by the crowd on several streets. A growing number of police officers could be seen trying to control the gathering. Some people climbed on top of a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on the side of a city bus. People could be seen climbing on top of another bus and jumping up and down.

The NYPD did not immediately have information on injuries or arrests. Numerous people could be seen in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks. Police were forming lines in the street, trying to direct the crowd, which periodically broke out in a run.

On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 pm on Friday in the park. Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting a giveaway of a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million (65 lakh) followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million (40 lakh) subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from ''Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!'' to his most recent video, ''I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!'' His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million (27.6 crore) views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

Police were using metal barricades to try to push the crowd back and using loudspeakers to warn the crowd ''This gathering is unlawful. You are ordered to disperse.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023