Choose an Affordable Travel Loan from a Range of Options on Bajaj Markets

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Those looking to finance their holidays or business trips can now get access to an instant travel loan on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

One can get up to Rs. 50 Lakhs to fund travel related requirements like booking tickets, accommodation, visas, shopping and much more. Interested individuals can also use funds from a travel loan for sight-seeing packages, dining and more. There is no restriction placed on how one uses the loan amount.

Take a look at the lending partners of Bajaj Markets that offer travel loan.

Lending Partners Interest Rates Bajaj Finance Limited 13.5% p.a. Onwards Axis Bank 10.49% p.a. Onwards PaySense Partners 14% p.a. Onwards Fibe 14% p.a. Onwards CASHe 30% p.a. Onwards KreditBee 15% p.a. Onwards SMFG India Credit 12% p.a. Onwards Muthoot Finance 14.50% p.a. Onwards YES BANK 10.99% p.a. Onwards mPokket 24% p.a. Onwards IIFL Finance 18% p.a. Onwards InCred 21% p.a. Onwards Upwards 1.5% p.m. Onwards L&T Financial Services 11% p.a. Onwards Finnable 15.95% p.a. Onwards SmartCoin 24% p.a. Onwards Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% p.a. Onwards Privo 9.99% p.a. Onwards Disclaimer: The rates mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender’s policies. By availing a travel loan on Bajaj Markets, one can enjoy these benefits: • Smooth online application process with minimal paperwork • Competitive interest rates • 100% transparency about the loan charges and fees • Flexible repayment tenure • Fast processing and speedy disbursal of funds All these advantages make travel loan a viable option. One can apply for it on the Bajaj Markets website or app, where one can also get access to other types of loans and financial products.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)