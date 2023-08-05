Tanla Announces First Tax Transparency Report FY'23, to Demonstrate Commitment to Better Governance

At Tanla, we have a defining purpose ‘Empower Consumers and Enable Companies’. We have always operated in a manner where our business model goes beyond delivering our financial objectives and delivered social and ethical outcomes. Our approach to tax is guided by the same philosophy. We recognize that a responsible approach towards taxation is a fundamental aspect of our ESG journey. We have a consistent approach to tax across all jurisdictions. Our approach to tax is guided by the following: • 100% compliance with tax regulations and reporting requirements • Taxation that is consistent with underlying economic activities and value creation • Contemporaneous and detailed documentation • Robust tax risk management and governance • Strong code of conduct to implement the best business, commercial and legal practices • Nurturing the ecosystem we operate in to be tax compliant “Tanla has delivered incredible financial performance and shareholder value over the years. What gives me immense satisfaction is the impact we create on the society. Our business model enables us to secure the digital citizens of India and beyond, while contributing around INR 9 billion in terms of taxation and economic contribution to public finances globally. We have been significantly increasing our disclosures to investors and our first Tax Transparency report is another step towards increased transparency and disclosures. Our promise is that we will continue to enhance our disclosures and there is more to come,” Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Group. Tanla's robust commitment to tax compliance and risk management is demonstrated in our dedication to regulatory adherence across all operating jurisdictions. Our forward-looking approach to tax advocacy, zero-tolerance policy, internal code of conduct and ethics, solidify efforts to maintain the highest standards of integrity and accountability. “Tanla is the undisputed CPaaS industry leader in India with over 35% market share. Our market leadership is driven by incredible innovation and customer obsession, backed by strong financial discipline. I am a firm believer that Governance is the bedrock of sustainable value creation. At Tanla, we look at Tax as a responsibility rather than as an expense. It is a source of pride that we have increased our tax contribution across the globe by 17% YoY in FY’23,” Aravind Viswanathan, Chief Financial Officer, Tanla Group. To read the Tax Transparency Report click bit.ly/TTRFY2023 About Tanla Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world’s largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India’s A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world’s largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. 