Left Menu

BLS E-Services files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO

The company provides access points for the delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, educational, agricultural and banking services to governments and businesses alike apart from a host of B2C services to citizens.Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 15:39 IST
BLS E-Services files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO
  • Country:
  • India

BLS E-Services Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company is a subsidiary of BLS International Services Ltd, which offers visa and consular services.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2.41 crore equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilized for strengthening technology infrastructure to develop new capabilities and consolidating existing platforms. In addition, fresh capital will be used for funding initiatives for organic growth by setting up BLS Stores, achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

BLS E-Services Ltd is a leading technology-enabled digital service provider, offering business correspondent services to major banks in India, assisted e-services; and e-governance services at grass root levels in India. The company provides access points for the delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, educational, agricultural and banking services to governments and businesses alike apart from a host of B2C services to citizens.

Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023