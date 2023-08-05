Left Menu

Computer Age Management Services reports Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 75.67 cr

The company, one of the largest registrar and transfer agents in the mutual fund industry, has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 64.60 crore in the corresponding period of last year. This has contributed to our mutual fund assets under management share increasing quarter-on-quarter from 68.3 per cent to 68.7 per cent, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:52 IST
Computer Age Management Services reports Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 75.67 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Computer Age Management Services Ltd has reported a consolidated profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 75.67 crore, the company said on Saturday. The company, one of the largest registrar and transfer agents in the mutual fund industry, has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 64.60 crore in the corresponding period of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated profit was at Rs 284.63 crore. Total consolidated revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,709.77 crore from Rs 2,410.82 crore registered year ago. For the full year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated total revenue was at Rs 9,986.40 crore. ''The Indian mutual fund industry grew by 6.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to reach Rs 43.8 trillion in AAUM and is well-positioned for future growth. Our assets under management grew by 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, ahead of the industry, to cross the Rs 30 trillion mark,'' company Managing Director Anuj Kumar said. ''We also had a higher share in net sales in both the equity and debt segments, at 99 per cent and 78 per cent respectively. This has contributed to our mutual fund assets under management share increasing quarter-on-quarter from 68.3 per cent to 68.7 per cent,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023