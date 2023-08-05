Left Menu

Saudi-hosted talks on Ukraine conflict begin in Jeddah

Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 18:09 IST
Saudi-hosted talks on Ukraine conflict begin in Jeddah
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi-hosted talks on the conflict in Ukraine started on Saturday afternoon in Jeddah, according to Saudi official media.

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023