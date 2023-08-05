Saudi-hosted talks on Ukraine conflict begin in Jeddah
Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 05-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 18:09 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi-hosted talks on the conflict in Ukraine started on Saturday afternoon in Jeddah, according to Saudi official media.
The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western
- Ukraine
- Saudi
- Global South
- Jeddah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
ANALYSIS-Europe struggles to convert Ukraine migration into labour boon
Russia hits grain terminals of agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's Odesa region -governor
Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at ships in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine
Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine's ambassador to UK after criticism