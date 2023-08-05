Left Menu

BRIEF-Berkshire Says Its Pacificorp Unit Has Accrued $1.02 Bln Pre-Tax Probable Losses, Or $608 Million After Insurance Recoveries, Tied To 2020 Oregon Wildfires After Losing Jury Verdict

Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE SAYS ITS PACIFICORP UNIT HAS ACCRUED $1.02 BILLION PRE-TAX PROBABLE LOSSES, OR $608 MILLION AFTER INSURANCE RECOVERIES, TIED TO 2020 OREGON WILDFIRES AFTER LOSING JURY VERDICT

* BERKSHIRE SAYS IT IS REASONABLY POSSIBLE THAT PACIFICORP WILL INCUR SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL LOSSES TIED TO THE WILDFIRES, BUT CANNOT ESTIMATE THEM Further company coverage:

