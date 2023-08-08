US agency opens probe into 1.1 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks
U.S. auto safety investigators said Tuesday they are investigating whether 1.1 million older Ram 1500 pickup trucks should be recalled for power steering loss issues.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received 380 reports alleging intermittent or complete loss of power steering assistance in 2013-2016 model year Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
In March 2016, Fiat Chrysler Automotive, now known as Stellantis, recalled 440 vehicles to address a possible contamination of the electrical power steering unit. NHTSA said complaints indicate similar failures may be occurring in vehicles outside the recall scope.
