Left Menu

iOPEX Technologies unveils new AI framework to serve businesses

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 19:44 IST
iOPEX Technologies unveils new AI framework to serve businesses
  • Country:
  • India

Digital transformation and technology services company iOPEX Technologies on Tuesday said it has launched an advanced enterprise artificial intelligence framework -- iOPEX.AI -- aimed at making enterprises deliver transformative solutions.

The comprehensive solution offered by iOPEX Technologies would aid companies in making intelligent decisions, enhance customer experiences and fuel business growth, the company said in a statement.

''Digital advancements and innovations had led to the extraordinary growth of the Indian tech industry. Generative AI has the potential to transform software development but, at the same time, software developers must leverage this technology,'' company Chief Executive Officer Shiva Ramani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023