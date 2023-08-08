iOPEX Technologies unveils new AI framework to serve businesses

Digital transformation and technology services company iOPEX Technologies on Tuesday said it has launched an advanced enterprise artificial intelligence framework -- iOPEX.AI -- aimed at making enterprises deliver transformative solutions.

The comprehensive solution offered by iOPEX Technologies would aid companies in making intelligent decisions, enhance customer experiences and fuel business growth, the company said in a statement.

''Digital advancements and innovations had led to the extraordinary growth of the Indian tech industry. Generative AI has the potential to transform software development but, at the same time, software developers must leverage this technology,'' company Chief Executive Officer Shiva Ramani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)