WhatsApp rolls out screen sharing, landscape mode for video calls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:40 IST
Meta-owned social media messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out screen sharing and landscape mode features for video calls, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday.

''We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp,'' Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Screen sharing allows users to share a live view of their screen during a call. The feature can be initiated by clicking on the 'share' icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen, the company said in a release.

''You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone,'' Meta said.

