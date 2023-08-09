Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:48 IST
AI Fitness App All is Well raises Rs 2 crore
AI-enabled integrated fitness platform All is Well has raised USD 250,000 (around Rs 2 crore) led by Bharat Founders Fund and angel investors, including Bombay Shaving Company Founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande and actor Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

Founded in October last year by olympian and Arjuna awardee badminton player Aparna Popat and IIT Roorkee alum Vaibhav Tandon, the company provides personalised physical, nutrition and mental training techniques used by top cricketers and Olympic medalists.

''Access to these sport-specific and personalised training techniques was once exclusive to the elite sportspersons. We now have a holistic team of pedigreed tech, sports and business thought leaders to make a unique performance-focused app,'' All Is Well CEO Vaibhav Tandon said.

The company will utilise the funds to include new sports, integrate wearable technology and filing international patents, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

