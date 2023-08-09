Left Menu

Northern Irish police sets up emergency threat assessment group after data leak

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:32 IST
Northern Irish police sets up emergency threat assessment group after data leak
Northern Ireland's police force has updated personal security advice to its officers and staff and established an emergency threat assessment group following an accidental data leak, it said on Wednesday. "We have issued updated personal security advice to all of our officers and staff and have established an emergency threat assessment group," the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in an update.

"As well as general advice on safety and security this multi-disciplinary group will focus on immediate support to those with specific circumstances which they believe place them or their families at immediate risk or increased threat of harm." The PSNI said on Tuesday that it had accidentally shared the names and work locations of every member of staff.

