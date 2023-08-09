Left Menu

Canada says 'highly probable' China engaged in online targeting of Canadian lawmaker

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:01 IST
Canada says 'highly probable' China engaged in online targeting of Canadian lawmaker
  • Country:
  • United States

The Canadian government on Wednesday said Conservative member of parliament Michael Chong was targeted in an online "information operation" in which China's role was "highly probable." "An analysis by the RRM (Rapid Response Mechanism) to determine the possibility of state involvement revealed that, while China's role in the information operation is highly probable, unequivocal proof that China ordered and directed the operation is not possible to determine due to the covert nature of how social media networks are leveraged in this type of information campaign," the Canadian government said.

Canada said it will raise with China's representatives concerns over the activity observed on WeChat, the social media platform on which Canada says the operation took place in May 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023