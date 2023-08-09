Goa cops bust fake call centre targeting American citizens; 18 held; 'kingpin' couple based in US

Police have arrested 18 people for allegedly operating an illegal call centre at Porvorim village on the outskirts of Goa's capital Panaji and duping several American citizens, said an official on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said the kingpins of the racket, a couple identified as Sagar Mehtani and his wife Bansari Tanavani - are based out of the United States.

The Goa police's Crime Branch raided a bungalow located in Torda locality of Porvorim village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and arrested 18 persons, who were found to be running the fake call centre, he said.

As per initial investigations, the accused persons were procuring personal details of US citizens through their applications submitted for obtaining various types of loans in their home country, said the official.

"The accused persons were calling them through Google Voice application, installed on their mobile phones and on laptops by impersonating as the staff of E-loan Company or Merchant Cash Advance Company under the pretext of disbursing loans to them," he said.

The officer said the bogus call centre operators would persuade their victims to avail loans as per requirements by paying processing fees/security deposits amounting to 10 per cent on the credit size.

"The accused were directing the customers to pay processing fees/security deposits through online payment modes using Google Play gift card/Apple pay gift card/Walmart gift card/Target gift card," he said.

The officer said the accused persons would redeem the gift cards and receive the cash amount in bank accounts of their agents based in the US.

He said the duped amount was then transferred by agents in the US to key accused Sagar Mehtani through hawala (illegal money transfer) channels in India.

"Sagar Mehtani and his wife Bansari Tanavani are the main accused persons and were operating the fake call centre," said the official.

Police said the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

