Highlights of RBI monetary policy

Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy unveiled by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday: * Policy repo rate retained at 6.5 pc; * Focus on withdrawal of accommodative policy stance to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with target, while supporting growth; * Retains GDP growth projection for FY'24 at 6.5 pc; * Marginally revises upwards inflation forecast to 5.4 pc; * Spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, may exert sizeable upside pressures on near-term inflation trajectory * Vegetable prices likely to correct with fresh market arrivals; * RBI to ensure greater transparency in interest rate reset of EMI-based floating interest loans; * Borrowers to get options of switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans; * RBI proposes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in UPI payments; * Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to be used in offline payments in UPI-Lite; * Proposes to enhance transactions limits for small value digital payments to Rs 500 from Rs 200 in UPI Lite; * Announces measure to absorb surplus liquidity generated by various factors, including return of Rs 2000 notes to the banking system; * Cash reserve ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 pc; * Current account deficit to remain eminently manageable during current financial year; * Foreign portfolio investment flows have remained buoyant in 2023-24 so far, net FPI inflows at USD 20.1 bn up to Aug 8, highest since 2014-15; * Net FDI fell to USD 5.5 bn during Apr-May 2023, compared to USD 10.6 bn in year-ago period; * Next meeting of the RBI rate setting panel (MPC) scheduled during October 4-6.

