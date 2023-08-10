Left Menu

China cyberspace regulator issues guidelines targeting offensive comments against businesses

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 12:37 IST
Cyberspace Administration of China Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • China

China cyberspace regulator issued a set of guidelines on Thursday targeting offensive comments against businesses on social media as Beijing seeks to improve the business environment.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that online platforms should focus on addressing false and misleading information about businesses online. Offensive comments aimed at entrepreneurs and disclosure of private information about people on the internet should also be addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

