Listing of Allcargo Terminals, Transindia Real Estate to provide financial flexibility

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 13:52 IST
Listing of Allcargo Terminals, Transindia Real Estate to provide financial flexibility
The listing of Allcargo Terminals and Transindia Real Estate will provide sharper focus, financial flexibility and strategic independence to look for higher goals, Allcargo Group Founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty said on Thursday.

The two entities have got listed on BSE and NSE, after their demerger from Allcargo Logistics.

''The successful listing of Allcargo Terminals and Transindia Real Estate is a start of a new journey for these businesses as independent companies. The management team will now have sharper focus and financial flexibility and strategic independence to aspire for higher goals,'' Shetty said.

The demerger of Allcargo Terminals Ltd (ATL) was recently approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the company has completed the ROC filing, a statement said.

ATL, which offers Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD) services, is now an independent company, listed on NSE and BSE and ready to unlock new opportunities in the logistics industry, it said.

''Allcargo Terminals is well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs and contribute to India's thriving economy. As we continue to offer CFS-ICD services we will evaluate and participate in inorganic opportunities and adjacencies for accelerated growth,'' said Suresh Kumar R Managing Director of Allcargo Terminals Limited.

The BSE listing of Transindia Real Estate Ltd will present investors with the chance to partake in India's booming infrastructure opportunities, especially in the commercial, warehousing, and industrial segments, TREL said in a separate statement.

With its core strength in developing and leasing industrial and logistics parks, commercial spaces, warehouses and other real estate assets, Transindia Real Estate is uniquely positioned to tap the demand for industrial real estate in the country, it said.

The focus is strategically aligned with parent Allcargo Logistics' vision to spur the nation's logistics and manufacturing and bring great value to investors and shareholders, it said.

''By enabling Transindia Real Estate to pursue its unique growth trajectory on the bourse, we are committed to compounding value-creation for our shareholders," said Jatin Chokshi, Managing Director of Transindia Real Estate Limited.

