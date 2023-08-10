Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot distributes smartphones among women under new scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday distributed smartphones among women under a new scheme during an event here.The devices were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme at the Birla auditorium. Under this scheme, smartphones equipped with internet connectivity will be distributed to women heads of families, officials said.Knowledge is power.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:50 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot distributes smartphones among women under new scheme
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday distributed smartphones among women under a new scheme during an event here.

The devices were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme at the Birla auditorium. Under this scheme, smartphones equipped with internet connectivity will be distributed to women heads of families, officials said.

“Knowledge is power. With this theme, smartphones are being given to women. The scheme will empower women,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister said widows and single women's pension recipients, besides families having girl students, have been selected in the first phase of the scheme.

The beneficiaries will have the liberty to choose their preferred smartphones during the distribution camps, facilitated by a deposit of Rs 6,800 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by the state government.

In the initial phase of the scheme, 40 lakh beneficiaries will receive smartphones and SIM cards complete with data connectivity from telecom service providers authorized by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023