Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, delivered its flagship SUV, the All-New Thar, to Nikhat Zareen, the winner of the prestigious 'Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon' award at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat Zareen, the accomplished Indian boxer, holds an impressive track record as a 2-time world champion. Her journey commenced in 2009, enrolling at the Sports Authority of India in Vishakhapatnam to train under the esteemed Dronacharya awardee, IV Rao. In 2010, she achieved recognition as the 'golden best boxer' at the Erode Nationals.

Neha Anand – Head, Global Brand and Marketing Communication, Automotive Division said, ''We are thrilled to hand over the All-New Thar to Nikhat Zareen, celebrating her remarkable achievement as the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon. Her inspiring journey will encourage countless young women to fearlessly pursue their dreams. Mahindra is proud to support women's boxing and inspire talented athletes like Nikhat as they scale new heights to realize their dreams and explore the impossible.'' Nikhat Zareen, the deserving recipient of the 'Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon' award, said, ''I am thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the delivery of the Mahindra Thar. I plan to utilize this rugged and versatile Thar to fuel my passion for exploration and adventure.'' Nikhat Zareen and the rugged Mahindra Thar possess remarkable qualities that complement each other. Nikhat's exceptional speed and precision in boxing align seamlessly with the Thar's prowess on diverse terrains, boasting a powerful engine and agile handling. Both exemplify unwavering determination and adaptability, embodying power, versatility, and a champion spirit in their respective domains.

The 2023 World Women Boxing Championships has seen Indian women boxers dominate at the International level, with eight boxers in the quarterfinals and four qualifying for the medal rounds. India topped the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals. The success of Indian women boxers has helped raise the profile of the sport in the country and will encourage more girls to take up boxing and pursue careers in the sport.

About Mahindra Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

