Group Legrand India Announces Inclusive Scholarship Program, Fostering Empowerment for Deserving Girl, Differently Abled, and Transgender Students Nationwide

Mumbai, August 10, 2023: Group Legrand India, the leading provider of electrical and digital building infrastructure and a leading name in empowering lives and lighting up millions of Indian homes is delighted to announce the application process for 'Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program' for the new batch of 2023-24. The scholarship encourages applications from deserving girl students, differently abled students, and transgender students from across India.

Being a socially responsible organization certified by GEEIS (International Certificate for D&I Commitment), gender equality has remained a prominent area of action. The ''Legrand Empowering Scholarship'' was established in 2018 to actively support educational initiatives that empower girls.

Since its inception, the program has supported more than 400+ girls students pursuing Engineering, Architecture, Science, Technology, Finance, and other related fields from recognized colleges and universities across India, including differently abled and transgender students.

Mr. Tony Berland, CEO & MD of Group Legrand India said, "We believe in the power of education and its ability to transform lives. The Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program is a testament to our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic environment. By empowering deserving girls, differently abled and transgender students we aim to build a brighter and more equitable future." In addition to providing financial support for education, Legrand initiated the Student Mentorship Program in 2022. This program is designed to nurture future women leaders by offering holistic development through mentoring, building confidence, providing life skills, soft skills, and career guidance. Over 50 beneficiaries of the Legrand Scholarship have completed their mentorship programs, and fresh batches are welcomed annually.

Legrand partners with Buddy4Study, a reputed organization, to facilitate the application and selection process for the scholarship program. Interested students can enroll through the Buddy4Study portal.

For 2023-24, the Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program aims to support 100 scholars. The scholarship benefit will continue until the successful completion of the students' academic program, based on their performance.

About Group Legrand India A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, with a global turn of Euro 8.3 billion in the year 2022 group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 11.6% respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs, and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs, and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of listening, Design, Making, and Support have enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are among the market's top and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity – simplicity of use, installation, and distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 27 offices, an extensive network of over 870 distribution partners, and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, 17 training centers 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communication systems, clever installation ideas, etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

