Ukraine's navy announces Black Sea humanitarian corridor but says Russian threat remains

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine's navy said a new temporary Black Sea "humanitarian corridor" had started working on Thursday and that the first ships were expected to use it within days.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, told Reuters that the corridor would be for commercial ships blocked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports and for grain and agricultural products.

The navy said in a separate statement that risk posed by mines in the Black Sea and the military threat from Russia remained.

