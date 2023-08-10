Maple – Apple Premium Reseller opens its store at Viviana Mall, Thane with an exclusive launch offer of iPhone 14 at Rs. 32,900

Maple, a leading Apple Premium Reseller Store in Mumbai is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new store at Viviana Mall, Thane. To commemorate this exciting store launch, Maple has introduced an exclusive store launch offer on the hot-selling iPhone 14 and MacBook Air.

The newly launched Maple store is bigger and better and promises an enhanced shopping experience for Apple aficionados. Nestled in a prime location within Viviana Mall, the store boasts a contemporary design that seamlessly merges technology with aesthetics. This spacious and inviting space is carefully crafted to reflect the elegance and innovation that defines the Apple brand.

To make this opening a memorable one, Maple is offering an unmissable offer to all its customers on iPhone 14 as well as MacBook Air M1. With every purchase of the latest iPhone 14 or MacBook Air M1 at the Maple store at Viviana Mall, Thane, customers will enjoy an array of exciting benefits, including: • Special Launch Price: iPhone 14 is now offered at the lowest price of Rs. 32,900* and MacBook Air M1 at Rs. 49,900*.

• Best Trade-In Value: Maple is also giving a buyback value of Rs. 25,000 on old mobiles and Rs. 19,000 on old laptops.

• Exclusive discounts on Marshall speakers: The first 15 customers will receive an additional discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of Marshall speakers.

• Freebies with accessories: On purchase of iPhone case customers get an Aeropostale backpack for free.

• Free AirPods: Stand a chance to win AirPods 3rd Gen for free on purchase of select products.

The store launch offer is available for a limited time, providing an incredible opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to make a move to the Apple family at an attractive price point, along with a host of bonus perks.

Customers can own an iPhone 14 for a starting price of merely Rs. 32,900*. They can receive a trade-in value of up to Rs. 25,000* for their old device*. Additionally, there's an HDFC cashback offer of up to Rs. 4,000, a Maple instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 8,000.

For MacBook users desiring an upgrade, Maple's exclusive store launch offer with a buyback price of up to Rs. 19,000*, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, a Maple instant discount of up to Rs. 16,000, and an HDFC cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 is the best deal. When you factor in all these benefits, the effective cost of the MacBook Air M1 comes to just Rs. 49,900*.

With a million plus satisfied customers built over the last 17 years across sales and service, Maple aims to provide the best experiences to customers when they buy an Apple device.

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

Visit the nearest Maple store or shop at www.maplestore.in for the best deals on all Apple products and accessories.

*Terms and conditions apply. The exchange value solely depends at the discretion of Maple after assessing the device. Actual exchange price may vary. Photo:

