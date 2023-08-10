Audi India commences bookings for new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron
German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in India.The newest addition to the electric range, the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron feature a new design language, features, increased battery capacity, driving range and improved driving dynamics.
German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in India.
The newest addition to the electric range, the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron feature a new design language, features, increased battery capacity, driving range and improved driving dynamics. Available in two body types -- SUV and Sportback, the model comes with a range of up to 600kms on a single charge.
''We are just a few days away from the launch of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron – our newest electric vehicles. These cars were launched globally only a few months ago and we could not be more excited to bring these to India within the same global cycle,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.
The company is bringing the very best for customers -- a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment and a lot more features, he added.
The new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh, Audi India said.
