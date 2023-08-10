Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gaming platform Nostra on Thursday claimed to have registered more than 82 million (8.2 crore) users in June 2023, a 30 per cent increase in its user base from January 2023, according to a gaming trends report released by the company.

''Nostra, the free to play gaming platform on Glance smart lock screen, has registered over 82 million users in India, reveals the Nostra Gaming Trends Report 2023,'' the company said.

The platform has witnessed 1.5x growth in the number of games played per session from January to June 2023. The average user retention on the platform is 20 minutes every day, with growth patterns driven by live streaming of gaming tournaments (e-sports) and game streaming. Nostra also showed 3x rise in the time users spend on game streaming, and 3x growth in the daily active user base for live streaming of e-sports. *** Wipro appoints N S Kannan to its board * IT services company Wipro on Thursday announced the appointment of N S Kannan to its Board of Directors for five years effective October 1, 2023.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders, the company said in a release.

Kannan will serve as an Independent Director on Wipro Board, bringing over 30 years of experience in the Financial Services domain, including Banking and Insurance, the company said.

Kannan recently superannuated as the managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

He has served in various leadership roles in the ICICI group, including as executive director and CFO of ICICI Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

