BRIEF-Xinhua Says BRICS Summit To Challenge Western Dominance, U.S. Dollar, Says South Centre Chief

Xinhua: * BRICS 2023 SUMMIT TO CHALLENGE WESTERN DOMINANCE, U.S. DOLLAR, SAYS SOUTH CENTRE CHIEF

* 15TH BRICS SUMMIT EXPECTED TO MAKE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE SYSTEM FAIRER, COUNTERBALANCE DOMINANCE OF WESTERN COUNTRIES, CARLOS MARIA CORREA SAID * BRICS AGENDA WILL BE TOPPED BY EFFORTS TOWARD DE-DOLLARIZATION AND EXPANSION OF BLOC, SAID CORREA

* ONE KEY ISSUE TO ADDRESS AT BRICS IS GLOBAL GOVERNANCE. THERE IS NEED TO CHANGE CURRENT SYSTEM, WHICH IS UNFAIR AND ASYMMETRIC SAID CORREA * IF OTHER COUNTRIES CAN ALSO BE INCORPORATED INTO BRICS, POLITICAL DIMENSION OF BRICS WILL BE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY SAID CORREA

* CONTRIBUTION FROM CHINA'S BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE TO CHINA-AFRICA COOPERATION HAS BEEN IMMENSE SAID CORREA

