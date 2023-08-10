Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,886 complaints in July

Capital market regulator Sebi's grievance redressal platform SCORES has disposed of 2,886 complaints against companies and market intermediaries in July this year.

SCORES, launched in June 2011, is designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.

At the beginning of July, as many as 4,014 complaints were pending, and 3,494 fresh complaints were received, according to the data released by capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday.

The regulator also noted that as of July 2023, eight complaints were pending for more than three months, the data showed.

These complaints were related to investment adviser and venture capital funds.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 34 days, as per the data.

In a separate public notice, the capital market watchdog mentioned five entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of July 2023.

The entities include Research Guru, Umesh Kumar Pandey Prop. Aurostar Investment Advisory Services, Dharmesh Parmar, Kaushal Mehta and Cinema Capital Venture Fund.

