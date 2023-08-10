Left Menu

Russia attacked civilian building in Zaporizhzhia -officials

Russia attacked a civilian building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead, Ukrainian officials said. "Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:21 IST
Russia attacked civilian building in Zaporizhzhia -officials

Russia attacked a civilian building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead, Ukrainian officials said.

"Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary, earlier said that Russia attacked "civilian infrastructure object". According to Kurtev, nine people were injured.

Pictures posted by Kurtev show a big funnel in the ground, wrecked cars and a badly damaged four-storey building. The same building appears on the video published by Zelenskiy. The crooked "hotel" sign is visible on one of its walls.

It's a second strike on Zaporizhzhia

in as many days. Two young women and a man were killed and nine other people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023