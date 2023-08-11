Left Menu

Top Noida school's website hacked by 'Bangladeshi' hackers

The website of a prominent private school in Noida was purportedly hacked on Thursday by an unknown group identifying itself as Muslim hackers from Bangladesh. When liberty is at risk, expect us, read a line from a message visible on the homepage of the website.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 00:15 IST
Top Noida school's website hacked by 'Bangladeshi' hackers
  • Country:
  • India

The website of a prominent private school in Noida was purportedly hacked on Thursday by an unknown group identifying itself as ''Muslim hackers from Bangladesh''. ''When liberty is at risk, expect us,'' read a line from a message visible on the homepage of the website. The matter came to light late in the night, with the police saying they were yet to receive any complaint in this regard. ''We are Bangladeshi Muslim hacker's never try to mess our cyberspace. We oppose oppression where we are, we represent freedom, we are simple evolimion of the technological system when liberty is at risk ...expect us... (sic),'' read the message on the school's website.

The website showed the national flag of Bangladesh. The hackers signed off message with ''Joy Bangla'' and ''Bangladesh'' written after it followed by multiple code names. The hack comes close on the heels of a cyber security firm's report that a hacktivist group known as ''Mysterious Team Bangladesh'' has carried out several distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks since June 2022.

The group, which is said to be primarily driven by religious and political motives, has attacked multiple sectors in India, according to the report by firm Group-IB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023