Russia launches moon lander in race to find water on moon

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Thursday, in a bid to be the first power to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted deposits of water ice.

The launch was livestreamed by Russia's space agency.

Also Read: North Korea's Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)