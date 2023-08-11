Left Menu

Russia launches moon lander in race to find water on moon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 04:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 04:49 IST
Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Thursday, in a bid to be the first power to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted deposits of water ice.

The launch was livestreamed by Russia's space agency.

