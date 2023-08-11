US Cyber Safety Review Board to assess online intrusion of Microsoft Exchange -DHS

The U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) will assess a recent online intrusion of Microsoft's Exchange service and conduct a broader review of issues relating to cloud-based identity and authentication infrastructure, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

The CSRB's review will provide recommendations to help organizations protect against malicious access to cloud-based accounts , the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)