US Cyber Safety Review Board to assess online intrusion of Microsoft Exchange -DHS
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) will assess a recent online intrusion of Microsoft's Exchange service and conduct a broader review of issues relating to cloud-based identity and authentication infrastructure, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.
The CSRB's review will provide recommendations to help organizations protect against malicious access to cloud-based accounts , the department said in a statement.
