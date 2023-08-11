DPIIT Organises workshop of states on ONDC to increase awareness

The Centre on Friday organised a workshop for nodal officers of states on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to increase awareness and sensitise the stakeholders about the initiative.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said the workshop focused on providing each state with a tailor-made roadmap, enabling them to harness the ONDC network according to their specific needs and requirements.

''The one-day event focused on creating awareness, sensitisation and knowledge sharing among the government of India key stakeholders about the Open Network,'' it said.

The workshop showcased the ONDC network's ability and transformative benefits even at the grassroots level, encompassing the MSMEs, artisanal enterprises, Self-Help Groups, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and auto and taxi drivers.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company. It is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software, but is a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and inter-operable open networks, thereby eliminating the dependency on a single platform.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that over one lakh transactions per day are happening between buyers and sellers operating e-commerce retailing through ONDC protocols.

''We have sellers from 360 cities,'' he said, adding, in the mobility category, Kochi and Bengaluru are doing ''very'' well.

Drivers are benefitting from it in comparison to other apps like Uber and Ola, he said.

''So far 60 buyer apps like Paytm, and PhonePe are live on ONDC, and 74 network participants are live. 1.42 lakh sellers and services providers are there, and 47 seller apps like HUL, ITC, and Snapdeal have gone live on the ONDC. Even Pepsi is live as a seller and network participant on ONDC,'' Singh said.

