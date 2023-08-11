US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides after hotter-than-expected producer prices data
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected producer prices data lifted U.S. bond yields, weighing down rate-sensitive megacap technology and growth stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.79 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 35,111.36.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.14 points, or 0.41%, at 4,450.69, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 104.34 points, or 0.76%, to 13,633.65 at the opening bell.
