Ally Ewing stretches lead to 5 shots at Women''s British Open midway through second round

PTI | Surrey | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:12 IST
American golfer Ally Ewing stretched her lead to five strokes midway through the second round of the Women's British Open after shooting a 6-under 66, the low score among the early starters at Walton Heath on Friday.

The 39th-ranked Ewing, who is seeking her first major title, led by one shot after a first-round 68 and pulled further clear by making five birdies in her front nine — including four straight from No. 6.

She rolled in more birdies at Nos. 11 and 16, only to make her first bogey of the day at the last to drop to 10-under 134.

Minami Katsu (69) of South Korea and Andrea Lee (68) of the United States were tied for second place.

Rose Zhang, the American sensation in her first year of pro golf, shot 71 and was nine off the lead. Another American, U.S. Open champion Allisen Corpuz, also shot 71 and was 3 under overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

