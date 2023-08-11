Left Menu

NIS conducts International Conference on Siddha Diet & Nutrition

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:40 IST
NIS conducts International Conference on Siddha Diet & Nutrition
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) here held a two-day International Conference on Siddha Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Life 2023 (ICSDN) starting.

It was held on August 10 and 11, an official release said.

The conference was jointly organized by the NIS, Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and the Directorate of Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (DIMH) to globally promote Siddha Medicine and Siddha dietetics, Prof Dr R Meenakumari, Director of the institute said in the release.

Prof Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, preside over the conference National Council for Indian Systems of Medicine (NCISM), presided over the conference, which was attended by participants from various countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023