Samsung Galaxy S23 series users can now join One UI 6 (Android 14) beta program

Samsung is inviting Galaxy S23 series users to join the One UI 6 beta program, based on Android 14, and try out the enhancements in the latest iteration of One UI ahead of its official release. The program is available in the United States, Germany and South Korea starting today and Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra users can apply for it.

The feedback provided by beta participants will guide final adjustments to the user experience update ahead of its official release.

One UI 6 boasts a more modern look and feel, such as the new default font and the new emojis on Samsung Keyboard. The revamped Quick Panel makes it effortless for users to access their most used features. The brightness control bar is available by default in the compact Quick Panel and there is also a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel.

Next up, One UI 6 brings more ways to personalize the Galaxy experience based on users' habits and preferences. For example, you can now set different lock screens according to specific Modes and Routines. The new custom camera widget lets you preselect a camera mode and a storage location - such as portrait mode and a folder just for headshots.

In addition to enhancing aesthetics and offering wider options for personalization, this software update also offers robust security and privacy.

"Our mission with One UI is to reflect the unique preferences of our users in every aspect of their mobile experience. Every iteration of One UI responds to the needs of our user community, and we look forward to user feedback on One UI 6 as we create a richer, more intuitive experience for all," said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of the Software Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.